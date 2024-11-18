Birketts advises on 'nature shares' biodiversity investment at Castle Howard

The partnership, spanning over 30 years, enables companies to actively contribute to habitat restoration, providing a new avenue for meeting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets while helping counteract biodiversity loss.

Paul Palik, Partner at Birketts, highlighted the project's potential to deepen corporate engagement in environmental stewardship, stating, “This initiative marks a shift for UK businesses, enabling them to measure and report on their biodiversity impact.” He noted that the Nature Shares initiative offers investors both environmental and social benefits by improving natural habitats and enhancing public access to nature.

With input from Birketts’ Banking, Commercial, and Agriculture and Estates teams, the project offers a template for companies to invest in environmental sustainability through meaningful land-based projects. The Nature Shares model provides a way for businesses to engage in and demonstrate tangible environmental responsibility, a key step in driving corporate sustainability efforts across the UK.