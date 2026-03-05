Birketts has advised Martley Capital on its latest acquisition of a three-asset regional office portfolio valued at approximately £40 million, which will serve as significant investments for the firm’s newly established MCRO Fund. This portfolio includes Central Square South located in Newcastle, Matalan’s headquarters at Knowsley Business Park in Liverpool, and One City Place in Chester. Together, these properties encompass over 269,000 sq ft of office space, underscoring Martley Capital’s commitment to expanding within the UK regional office market.

The acquisition was spearheaded by Birketts’ commercial real estate team, which was led by partner Laura Hector, and included key contributions from partners Cameron Barlow and various associates. Rory Finnan, Managing Director at Martley Capital, remarked that “these acquisitions underscore our confidence in the underlying strength of the regional office market and the opportunities available for active managers. Birketts’ legal team provided clear, responsive and commercially astute advice throughout the process, enabling us to complete three transactions efficiently and in line with our strategic objectives.”

Laura Hector commented on the successful transaction, stating that “we are very pleased to have supported Martley Capital on this well executed series of acquisitions. The portfolio provides a strong foundation for the MCRO Fund’s strategy, and we are delighted that our sector experience and multi-disciplinary capabilities played a part in bringing this important transaction together.” The favourable outcome of this acquisition has set a precedent for ongoing collaboration between Birketts and Martley Capital, as both parties anticipate future investments and growth within this competitive market.