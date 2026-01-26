Birketts, a prominent legal firm, has advised Sir Richard Matthews on the sale of Fox’s Marina, Boatyard & Chandlery in Ipswich to Morgan Marine, a move that culminates in the formation of the Morgans Group. This newly established group unifies two long-standing businesses within the marine industry, both of which have built solid reputations over the years. Fox’s Marina, Boatyard & Chandlery, established more than 50 years ago, has become a leading destination for yacht services, repairs, chandlery, and leisure facilities in the region. Morgan Marine, which has been operational since 1972, is similarly esteemed, known for boat sales, servicing, and marina operations.

The merger of these businesses creates a powerful entity in the marine sector, offering customers a broader range of services and tapping into their strong heritage, technical expertise, and loyal customer bases. Birketts played a crucial role in the transaction, acting for the seller with its corporate team led by Seamus Clifford, who was supported by Amanda Early, Grace Shek, Ryan Smith, and Arabella Harris. They provided comprehensive advisory services on corporate, tax, real estate, and commercial matters throughout the sale process.

Expressing his pride in the businesses he nurtured, Sir Richard Matthews remarked, “Fox’s Marina and Fox’s Chandleries have played a significant role in my life for many years, and I am incredibly proud of the teams who have helped build them into the respected businesses they are today. Birketts provided thoughtful, pragmatic and highly responsive advice throughout the process, and I am grateful to Seamus and the wider team for guiding the transaction to a successful conclusion.”

Seamus Clifford reflected on the significance of the brands involved, saying, “Fox’s Marina and Fox’s Chandleries are two exceptional businesses with deep roots in the marine community, and it has been a privilege to support Sir Richard on this transaction. Their long standing reputation and loyal customer base are a testament to the dedication and craftsmanship that have defined these operations for decades. We are delighted to have assisted in securing a smooth transition and wish all parties every success for the future.”

This transaction marks a pivotal moment for both businesses, promising to bolster their offerings and continue their legacy within the UK marine sector.