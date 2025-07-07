Birketts advises on Decisive Consulting sale
Birketts LLP has facilitated the sale of Decisive Consulting Ltd to Herspiegel, supporting its rapid growth in the pharmaceutical sector
Esther Nzenza, CEO and Founder of Decisive Consulting, reflected on the support received, stating that “the Birketts team provided brilliant support and guidance throughout our transaction.” Adam Jones, Head of Private Equity at Birketts, emphasised the complexity of the deal, noting that it “showcased our team’s deep expertise in M&A.”
Legal News desk contact: editorial@solicitorsjournal.com