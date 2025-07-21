Birketts LLP has advised the shareholders of Case Pilots on the sale of the entire issued share capital to global class actions and claims administrator Epiq. This strategic acquisition not only builds on Epiq’s existing experience but also enhances its service offerings by incorporating group litigation administration, positioning it to better support clients throughout Europe and beyond.

As a result of this transaction, employees at Case Pilots, a UK claims administration company, will now join the Epiq workforce. Notably, Clare Ducksbury, co-founder and former CEO of Case Pilots, has transitioned to Senior Vice President of Epiq Class Action Solutions Europe. Meanwhile, Clinton Smith, co-founder and Chief Information Officer, has assumed a strategic role within Epiq’s product development team.

The cross-office Birketts team, which played a pivotal role in this transaction, was led by Rachel Astill, Legal Director (Corporate). The team also included James Austin (Partner, Corporate), Macauley Alsford-White (Associate, Corporate), Chloe Page (Trainee Solicitor, Corporate), Georgia Hunt (Solicitor, Employment), Stacy Aspden (Legal Director, Commercial Real Estate), Maria Peyman (Partner, Intellectual Property), and Robbie Watson (Senior Associate, Corporate Tax).

Reflecting on the collaboration, Clare Ducksbury stated “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with the team at Birketts. Every member of the team has been outstanding in enabling us to complete this deal within a short timeline. They provided great advice, while demonstrating superb commitment and real teamwork.”

Rachel Astill added “We were privileged to have the opportunity to guide the shareholders of Case Pilots through this deal and were grateful to them for their responsiveness and collaboration throughout the process. Over the course of her career, Clare has been instrumental in the administration of various high-profile and significant collective actions and we are very proud to have been able to deliver this transaction to timetable for her and her team. I’m sure that the next chapter for Case Pilots under the Epiq stewardship will be the success it deserves to be.”