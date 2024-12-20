Birketts advises OCS on acquisition

Leading law firm Birketts has successfully advised OCS, a global facilities service provider, on its acquisition of FES FM and FES Support Services. This strategic acquisition will significantly expand OCS’s Hard Services division, creating a larger entity with over 4,000 engineers and annual revenues surpassing £600 million.

Strengthening OCS’s Market Position

Founded in Scotland in 1999, FES FM and FES Support Services have built a robust reputation in providing high-quality facilities services across both private and public sectors. With a headquarters in Stirling, these businesses have a substantial national presence, advanced service delivery capabilities, and a team of highly-trained mobile engineers, ensuring seamless support across their extensive network of customers.

Birketts’ Expertise in the Deal

The Birketts team advising OCS on this acquisition was led by Rafael Ruiz, Partner, alongside Alex Forwood, Senior Associate. The team also included:

Clare Barlow, Partner – Employment

Mark Gipson, Partner – Commercial and Technology

Alex Price, Associate – Corporate

Emma Nel, Solicitor (foreign qualified) – Corporate Tax

Matthew Grindley, Senior Associate – Real Estate

This acquisition marks Birketts' continued collaboration with OCS, having advised on multiple strategic deals.

OCS’s Vision for Expansion

Daniel Dickson, UK & Ireland CEO of OCS, commented on the acquisition:

“The FES companies’ exceptional track record in Hard Services, combined with longstanding customer relationships and regional strength, makes them an ideal fit for OCS as we look to expand our own Hard Services division. This acquisition not only enhances our offering but also provides us with the scale and resources needed to compete for the UK’s largest hard services and TFM contracts. The Birketts team once again delivered an exceptionally high standard of service throughout the transaction – thorough, plain speaking, and they ensured our timing expectations were met.”

Birketts’ Commitment to Excellence

Rafael Ruiz, Partner at Birketts, praised the teamwork and strategic insights that went into the deal: “It was a pleasure to once again advise OCS on their latest acquisition. Their resources and strategy will see FES FM and FES Support Services play a key role in the sector in the future, and the transaction demonstrated once again the strength in depth and Next Level standard of service Birketts’ Corporate Team is known for.”

Birketts’ successful advisory role in this deal highlights its deep expertise and commitment to supporting OCS’s strategic growth plans. The acquisition not only strengthens OCS's position in the UK facilities services sector but also demonstrates Birketts' ability to deliver high-quality legal guidance and client support during significant corporate transactions.