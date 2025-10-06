The acquisition marks a significant milestone for Kineco, which is expanding its international portfolio, making this its second cross-border deal in less than a year after acquiring Danish company Semvac AS in December 2024. The UK-based TRB has a rich legacy of over 70 years, specialising in providing lightweight components to rolling stock manufacturers across Europe and Asia.

The Birketts legal team, led by Partner Greg Allan and supported by a diverse group of specialists, provided comprehensive advice on various legal aspects of the transaction, including corporate, employment, tax, and property matters. They worked closely with Kineco's primary legal advisors, DB Legal Consultants, to guarantee a smooth process. Greg Allan expressed his pride in the transaction by stating, "We are delighted to have supported Kineco Group on this landmark transaction. TRB’s legacy and technical expertise make it a strategic fit for Kineco’s global ambitions, and we’re proud to have played a role in bringing the deal to fruition."

Chairman and Managing Director of Kineco Group, Shekhar Sardessai, also acknowledged the valuable support received during this complex acquisition, saying, “We highly appreciate the extensive legal assistance provided by the Birketts team and DB Legal and their deep understanding of cross-border transactions. Their collaborative approach was instrumental in helping us navigate this complex acquisition.” As part of the agreement, TRB will carry on operating under its established brand name while maintaining its UK manufacturing base, leveraging Kineco’s engineering and manufacturing resources located in Goa.