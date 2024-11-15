This website uses cookies

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. By using our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy

Sign Up for our Free Newsletter
Solictors Journal logoSolictors Journal logo
Law News

Birkett Long ranks among top law firms to work for in the uk

News
Share:
Birkett Long ranks among top law firms to work for in the uk

By

Birkett Long has been ranked 20th on the prestigious Best Mid-Sized Company to Work For in the UK list and has secured the third spot among law firms nationwide

The firm’s commitment to workplace culture, flexibility, and employee wellbeing has earned it a coveted 3-star accreditation, signifying it as a "World Class Organisation" according to Best Companies.

With a workforce of 190 specialists across various legal, patent, and financial services fields, Birkett Long has created a collaborative and supportive environment, which has been key to its success. Joann Kebbell (pictured), Partner and Director of HR and L&D, commented, “At Birkett Long, we are more than just a law firm – we are a team that values people, whether they are clients, colleagues, or members of the community.”

The firm’s employee-centric approach includes a strong Wellbeing Commitment, a team of 11 mental health first aiders, and an Employee Voice Group, ensuring staff feel valued and supported. This culture has been integral in delivering the firm’s high-quality legal services and tailoring guidance to meet clients' needs.

Birkett Long’s continued recognition by Best Companies underscores its ongoing efforts to foster a positive, engaging, and supportive workplace for its staff.