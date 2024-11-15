Birkett Long ranks among top law firms to work for in the uk

The firm’s commitment to workplace culture, flexibility, and employee wellbeing has earned it a coveted 3-star accreditation, signifying it as a "World Class Organisation" according to Best Companies.

With a workforce of 190 specialists across various legal, patent, and financial services fields, Birkett Long has created a collaborative and supportive environment, which has been key to its success. Joann Kebbell (pictured), Partner and Director of HR and L&D, commented, “At Birkett Long, we are more than just a law firm – we are a team that values people, whether they are clients, colleagues, or members of the community.”

The firm’s employee-centric approach includes a strong Wellbeing Commitment, a team of 11 mental health first aiders, and an Employee Voice Group, ensuring staff feel valued and supported. This culture has been integral in delivering the firm’s high-quality legal services and tailoring guidance to meet clients' needs.

Birkett Long’s continued recognition by Best Companies underscores its ongoing efforts to foster a positive, engaging, and supportive workplace for its staff.