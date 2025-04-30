Birkett Long is delighted to announce the continued growth of its Commercial and Corporate Finance Team, which is now under the leadership of Tim Field, Head of Commercial. The firm's renewed focus aims to support businesses ranging from sole traders and entrepreneurs to multinational corporations by providing strategic and tailored legal advice that addresses each client's unique needs. With this expansion, Birkett Long is well-positioned to better assist clients with complex transactions and regulatory challenges.

The firm is pleased to welcome two new solicitors, Dominic Lees and Sian Walker, both of whom bring valuable expertise that enhances Birkett Long’s ability to navigate intricate areas of business law. Dominic Lees specialises in mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, company reorganisations, joint ventures, and private equity investments. His proficiency ensures seamless client support during corporate transactions, whether they are involving expansion, restructuring, or securing investment.

Sian Walker's expertise lies in corporate restructuring, shareholder agreements, business sales and acquisitions, and amendments to share classes. She also advises on commercial contracts and partnerships, equipping clients with the necessary legal support to tackle complex business matters effectively.

With its expanded team, Birkett Long can now address more intricate business challenges, such as large-scale sales and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, and compliance with regulatory requirements. Tim Field commented on this growth, saying "the addition of Dominic and Sian strengthens our ability to deliver tailored legal solutions to our clients." Their expertise in high-demand areas positions the firm to service clients' evolving needs even better.

Birkett Long recognises that every business faces distinct challenges, and its approach focuses on understanding individual client goals to provide relevant legal advice. As the team grows, the firm can offer a wider range of services, ensuring that all clients receive the strategic guidance necessary for success. The team collaborates closely with clients across various sectors—including healthcare, education, and technology—to deliver tailored legal solutions that respond to their specific requirements.

The importance of well-prepared commercial contracts cannot be overstated. Birkett Long’s commercial contract lawyers provide comprehensive services, from drafting and reviewing contracts to negotiating terms that align with business strategies. By actively engaging with clients, the firm ensures that all legal and commercial needs are met to support long-term success. This includes extending expertise to the technology and gaming sectors, helping businesses navigate industry-specific legal issues.

As Tim Field articulated, "with the rapid growth of the technology and gaming sectors, we are seeing increased demand for legal advice in areas such as intellectual property, contract negotiations, and consumer rights compliance." Whether assisting software houses, animation studios, or developers, Birkett Long is well-equipped to offer guidance through these complexities.

Moreover, Birkett Long’s Commercial Team is dedicated to supporting directors and shareholders, who carry substantial legal responsibilities under the Companies Act 2006. The team aids in compliance with statutory duties while mitigating risks, providing expert advice on corporate governance matters—including service agreements and responsibilities designated by a company's Articles of Association.

Tim Field stated, "directors and shareholders have significant legal responsibilities, and early-stage advice is critical in helping businesses navigate corporate governance, insolvency risks, and compliance with the Companies Act 2006." The team provides necessary guidance, enabling clients to protect both their business and personal assets. They are also prepared to advise business owners on impending Companies House reforms, helping them avoid potential fines or penalties.

Birkett Long’s holistic and personalised approach to business law ensures that clients receive practical, commercial advice at every stage. With an expanded team of specialists, the firm solidifies its position as a trusted legal partner for businesses across Essex, London, and the South East. Birkett Long remains committed to providing expert legal support within a client-centric framework, ensuring businesses are equipped to thrive in a constantly evolving landscape.