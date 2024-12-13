Birkett Long adapts with new Chelmsford move

Birkett Long, an Essex-based law firm, has announced its relocation to a new office space at Hyatt Place, Broomfield Road, Chelmsford. This move underscores the firm’s dedication to meeting evolving client and staff needs while embracing sustainable and flexible working practices.

Situated just five minutes from the previous office, the new location maintains close ties to Chelmsford’s vibrant city centre. The office is designed to foster collaboration and modern working, featuring sit/stand desks, updated infrastructure, and VRV air-handling units for energy-efficient heating and cooling. The enhanced environment aligns with Birkett Long’s goal of creating a sustainable, adaptable workspace.

Managing Partner Martin Hopkins highlighted the significance of the move: “This new space is much more than just a change in address – it’s about creating an environment that reflects the way we want to work and serve our clients in the future. It gives us the flexibility to collaborate more effectively as a team and the ability to adapt to the changing needs of our clients and business partners. We’re proud to stay rooted in Chelmsford while taking this step forward.”

The central location, a short walk from Chelmsford railway station, enhances accessibility for clients and business partners across the city and beyond. The adaptable facilities and proximity to Chelmsford’s thriving community demonstrate Birkett Long’s commitment to local and regional clients while positioning the firm for future growth.

This move reflects Birkett Long’s forward-thinking approach, ensuring it remains at the forefront of legal services in Essex, ready to meet the challenges of a dynamic professional landscape.