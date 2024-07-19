Bird & Bird grows its finance practice in italy with the arrival of two new partners

International law firm Bird & Bird has announced the appointment of Federico Del Monte and Corrado Fiscale as partners in its Milan office, a strategic move aimed at enhancing the firm’s Finance practice in Italy. Accompanying them is a team of five associates: Pietro Castoldi, Diego Del Principe, Pietro Grieco, Anita Lucchini, and Federico Mariani.

With over 25 years of collaborative experience, Federico and Corrado are highly regarded for their expertise in structured finance and their ability to innovate within the banking and finance sectors. Their proficiency in managing complex financing transactions and pioneering new structures and asset classes has earned them a distinguished reputation. They frequently advise clients across diverse industries, notably within financial services and consumer sectors, and are consistently recognised in prestigious directories such as Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500.

The integration of Federico and Corrado aligns with Bird & Bird's strategic goals to expand its Finance & Financial Regulation practice both within Italy and internationally. The firm’s international Finance & Financial Regulation co-heads, Joss Hargrave, Michael Jünemann, and Giuseppe D'Agostino, emphasise the significance of this expansion in the context of the rapidly evolving and increasingly digital finance sector. Federico and Corrado's expertise in the securitisation market, combined with Bird & Bird's leading role in digital financial markets and crypto securities, is expected to significantly enhance the firm's client offerings.

Giovanni Galimberti and Raimondo Maggiore, co-heads of Bird & Bird in Italy, also highlight the alignment of Federico and Corrado's innovative approach with the firm’s culture of fostering innovation and delivering value. They anticipate that the new partners will greatly strengthen the firm’s Finance & Financial Regulation capabilities in Italy.

Expressing their enthusiasm, Federico stated his excitement about joining a firm that values and cultivates innovation, while Corrado emphasised his eagerness to contribute to Bird & Bird's collaborative culture and global reach. Both look forward to leveraging their expertise to drive progress in the finance sector and propel their clients' success.