4PB, one of the leading family law barrister chambers in the UK, is thrilled to announce that Bibi Badejo has officially joined as of 16 June 2025. Previously associated with Four Brick Court, Bibi comes with a wealth of experience in both public and private family law. Her impressive standing in the legal community is evidenced by her recognition as a Leading Junior in The Legal 500, where she is described as a “compelling advocate with a serene demeanour” and someone who “demonstrates great skill and confidence in court.”

Bibi has built a well-rounded practice, representing a diverse range of clients, from local authorities and children’s guardians to parents and family members, in complex and sensitive cases involving sexual and physical abuse, non-accidental injuries, and fabricated or induced illness. This broad experience positions her as a formidable advocate in the family law sector, capable of navigating even the most challenging cases.

Beyond her legal practice, Bibi is renowned for her contributions to advocacy training on both national and international stages. As the founder of The Advocacy Coach, she offers coaching to trial lawyers across more than 20 countries, enhancing their courtroom effectiveness. Additionally, Bibi launched The Advocacy Podcast, which provides valuable insights to experienced trial lawyers globally and boasts over 200,000 downloads.

Bibi's credentials extend to her role as an accredited Inner Temple advocacy trainer and a Bencher. She has also been appointed as the Criminal Course Director for the 2025 Keble Dutton Course, further solidifying her status as a leader in legal education.

Charles Hale KC, Joint Head of Chambers at 4PB, expressed his enthusiasm for Bibi's arrival, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Bibi to 4PB. Her international reputation for exceptional advocacy skills will be an invaluable asset to our team and to our client’s alike. Bibi’s experience and approach will bring fresh insight and energy to the work we do, and I am looking forward to watching her practice go from strength to strength as a new member of the 4PB family.”

In her own words, Bibi shared her excitement about joining the chambers, saying, “I am excited to join 4PB at this point in my career. It’s a privilege to work at such a respected set as 4PB, and I look forward to bringing my particular skills and experience in supporting and strengthening the high standards in family justice that chambers is rightly known for.”