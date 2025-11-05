Beyond Law Group, based in Manchester, has officially acquired the construction law boutique Hawkswell Kilvington, strengthening its legal offerings across the UK. The acquisition is part of Beyond Law Group's strategic development plan aimed at building specialist legal practices. By integrating Hawkswell Kilvington’s award-winning team with its own construction experts from Beyond Corporate, the legal group seeks to enhance its national presence in the construction sector.

Operating under the name Hawkswell Kilvington Construction Law, the firm will maintain its established reputation while collaborating with Beyond Law Group on various initiatives. This acquisition marks the fifth specialist legal practice under the Beyond Law Group umbrella and aims to leverage Hawkswell Kilvington's expertise in construction alongside a heightened team capacity. With the addition of Hawkswell Kilvington’s 20-strong team, Beyond Law Group’s workforce now exceeds 130, leading to projected revenues of over £20 million for the fiscal year.

Daniel Silberstein, Managing Partner at Hawkswell Kilvington Construction Law, expressed enthusiasm about the merger, stating “Joining Beyond Law Group provides the Hawkswell Kilvington brand and our team with tremendous opportunities for growth and development.” Beyond Law Group’s founder and CEO, Matt Fleetwood, endorsed the acquisition by saying, “This is a significant step for the Group and part of our long-term strategy to build leading specialist legal practices."

The integration phase following the acquisition will be essential to smoothly transition the Hawkswell Kilvington business onto Beyond Law Group's platforms. This will allow for the sharing of resources and infrastructure, thereby facilitating accelerated growth and further enhancing their market presence. James Flynn from Beyond Corporate emphasised the significance of the merger, noting, “Our combined national team brings deep sector knowledge and practical experience across the full spectrum of construction law services."

This strategic acquisition not only aligns with Beyond Law Group’s ambitious goals but also underlines its commitment to evolving within the competitive legal landscape. Mark Dawson, Group Managing Director, commented on the integration process, highlighting the aim of ensuring a successful transition while fostering collaborative opportunities.

Overall, Beyond Law Group’s acquisition of Hawkswell Kilvington sets the stage for significant growth, further establishing the firm as a leading player in the UK construction law market amid an evolving legal framework.