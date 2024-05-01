Bevan Brittan welcomes fifth partner of 2024

This latest addition reflects the firm's commitment to meeting the increasing demand for privacy and information law services across its diverse markets.

Based in Bristol, Vicki Bowles brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Bevan Brittan, particularly in privacy and information law, encompassing data protection and freedom of information. Previously serving as a Partner at law firm VWV, Vicki has a proven track record of advising clients ranging from start-ups to tech companies, charities, schools, and commercial businesses.

In her new role, Vicki will leverage her deep understanding of complex legal issues and strategic insights to drive the development of Bevan Brittan's information law services. She expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to contribute to the firm's growth in this dynamic legal landscape, marked by evolving UK and EU laws, technological advancements, and the increasing prominence of AI.

Adam Kendall, Partner and Head of the Litigation, Advisory & Regulatory department at Bevan Brittan, hailed Vicki's appointment as a significant step in bolstering the firm's expertise in information law. He emphasized the growing importance of this area for both private and public sector clients, citing emerging issues such as AI and tech legislation.

Vicki's arrival follows a period of notable growth for Bevan Brittan, which has welcomed several other esteemed Partners in recent months. Among them are corporate and commercial Partner Faisal Dhalla, commercial health Partner Lucy Doran, housing finance Partner Katie Dyer, and corporate and regulatory Partner Rose Klemperer, reflecting the firm's commitment to expanding its capabilities across various practice areas.

As Bevan Brittan continues to strengthen its team with top-tier talent like Vicki Bowles, it reaffirms its dedication to providing comprehensive and innovative legal solutions to its clients, ensuring they navigate the complexities of an ever-evolving legal landscape successfully.