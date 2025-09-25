Leading commercial law firm Bevan Brittan has made a significant move to enhance its expertise in technology and digital health with the appointment of Brett Lambe as a new specialist partner. Joining from Ashfords, Lambe brings over 15 years of experience in the technology and digital health sectors. His background includes advising on a variety of matters, ranging from digital transformation projects and outsourcing to international distribution, software and app development, and intellectual property commercialisation.

Brett’s diverse sector expertise has enabled him to work with a notable array of businesses in technology, healthcare, and retail. He has specifically focused on the procurement and development of AI, cloud/SaaS, and e-commerce systems, along with bespoke development and licensing arrangements for software, systems, and apps. His experience extends to acting on behalf of both customers and vendors, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the field.

His proficiency in the tech sector has been further bolstered by two significant secondments, where he served as in-house legal counsel. In these roles, he helped a leading health retailer develop and launch its digital health and wellness offerings, along with supporting a Fortune 500 multinational diversified technology and industrial company.

Based in Bristol, Lambe is poised to support Bevan Brittan’s independent health and care as well as private sector technology clients in his new position. He will contribute valuable experience in tech and intellectual property law to the firm's growing capabilities. With his arrival, the firm’s specialist Commercial Technology team now consists of ten lawyers, including four partners.

Brett represents Bevan Brittan’s fifth partner hire of 2025, signalling continued growth and success for the firm. Their recent financial results for 2024-25 reflect this positive trend, with a record-high revenue increase of 14% to £86.7 million and rising profits.

Brett expressed enthusiasm about joining the firm, stating, “I’m delighted to be joining Bevan Brittan as it continues its impressive run of success. This is an exciting next step in my career with a business that is clearly going places and a team recognised as market leaders in their field.” He acknowledged the current transformative period in the tech and health sectors, noting how innovations like AI are rapidly altering the patient experience. “This opportunity was too good to miss and I am looking forward to supporting our national and international clients in facing the emerging challenges and opportunities,” he added.

Vincent Buscemi, partner and head of Independent Health and Care at Bevan Brittan, commented on Lambe’s addition, stating, “Brett’s arrival adds yet more experience to our market-leading offering in this area and will enable us to offer an even deeper level of support in key areas for clients.” Buscemi highlighted that “digital change and transformation projects, outsourcing and strategic partnerships are all areas which we know clients are focused on.” He further emphasised that Lambe’s impressive background will enhance the breadth and depth of services offered to clients navigating new tech-related opportunities in the years to come.

The firm has welcomed several other partners this year, including Lucy Thomas and Daniel Halstead, both of whom are aiding in the development of Bevan Brittan’s offerings in the rapidly expanding living sector, as well as finance expert Kerry Gibbons and pensions specialist Joel Eytle.