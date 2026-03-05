Bevan Brittan, a leading commercial law firm, has recently bolstered its Employment, Pensions and Immigration (EPI) practice by appointing Ben Gorner as a strategic partner. This move highlights the firm’s commitment to continued growth and investment in top talent while underscoring its national presence. Ben joins the firm from Gateley and will be integral to the senior leadership team, also securing a position on the Board as he helps to drive growth in critical markets such as Commercial Services and Financial Services.

Based in Birmingham, Ben is set to co-lead the EPI department alongside Jodie Sinclair, the current Head. Jodie will focus on her Senior Partner role following a transition period and will continue to support the firm’s health and care clients. With over twenty years of experience at some of the UK’s largest commercial law firms, Ben has earned a strong reputation across various sectors. His expertise spans employment litigation, covering complex tribunal claims and High Court restrictive covenant disputes. He is also well-versed in transactional work, including TUPE transfers and change management initiatives. His contributions to the profession include membership in both the Birmingham Law Society’s Employment Committee and the Employment Lawyers Association.

Ben’s appointment marks the 11th partner to join the EPI team, a significant achievement that has seen the number of partners double in just three years. Commenting on his move, Ben expressed his enthusiasm, stating that “I’m delighted to be joining Bevan Brittan at such an exciting and pivotal time” and emphasised the exceptional reputation already established by the EPI team in sectors like health and care, as well as local and central government.

Jodie Sinclair echoed this sentiment, noting her pleasure in welcoming Ben to the firm and the Employment team. She remarked that “his considerable experience as an employment lawyer and senior leader will be vital as we continue to expand our Employment, Immigration and Pensions practice.” Jodie added that Ben would play a pivotal role in the firm’s ongoing growth, particularly with their upcoming five-year strategy.

In the past year, Bevan Brittan has seen remarkable success, recruiting six new partners and achieving a 12th consecutive year of revenue growth. The firm reported a turnover of £86.7 million for 2024/25, marking a 14% increase year-on-year, and is poised to reach approximately £100 million in revenue this financial year, further solidifying its position in the legal market.