Bevan Brittan recognises quintet of new partners

This significant milestone is part of a broader promotion spree, with a total of 38 colleagues recognised for their exceptional contributions across all levels within the firm.

Among the newly appointed Partners, three health and care specialists stand out: Claire Leonard, Emma Timmons, and Raj Kang. They are joined by litigation and regulatory expert Claire Jones and property lawyer Kate Hicks. Additionally, litigation and regulatory expert Adrian Neale ascends to the position of Legal Director in Bristol.

These promotions reflect Bevan Brittan's commitment to nurturing talent and recognising excellence within its ranks. The successful candidates hail from all four of the firm's UK offices, with notable representation in Bristol, London, Leeds, and Birmingham.

Managing Partner Duncan Weir expressed pride in the firm's achievements, stating, "A record round of promotions tells its own story for both those who have been recognised and the wider business. Every single one of our successful colleagues has played a major role in our growth and in meeting the increasing demand for our advice on a broad range of issues."

Weir highlighted the firm's commitment to diversity, noting that 52% of its Partners are women following this promotion round. He emphasised the enriching impact of diversity on the business and reaffirmed Bevan Brittan's dedication to supporting talented individuals to succeed.

The promotions coincide with Bevan Brittan's continuous expansion and success in new markets and rapidly developing areas of law. The firm has welcomed 32 new senior hires in the past year to meet growing demand for its services. Notably, recent senior hire Vicki Bowles joined as a Partner in London, specialising in information and privacy law.

The firm's growth is further underscored by recent developments, including the expansion of its Midlands operation with new offices in Birmingham and the growth of its Leeds team to over 100 employees. Bevan Brittan recorded its tenth consecutive year of revenue and profit growth in 2022/23 and remains optimistic about its financial results for 2023/24.