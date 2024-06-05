Bevan Brittan hires property expert Julie Morrison in Leeds

National law firm Bevan Brittan has announced its sixth new Partner hire of 2024, following the addition of a property specialist to its expanding Leeds team.

Julie Morrison brings over 20 years of real estate experience to the business and will be working on property matters for a number of NHS bodies and the Welsh Education Partnership (WEPCo). She will also work alongside Bevan Brittan’s new Head of Property Rob Harrison to help manage the firm’s growing list of clients seeking advice and support.

Joining from Eversheds, Julie has experience of advising well-known investor, retailer, and corporate clients on the full range of real estate transactions, including acquisitions, disposals, complex landlord and tenant transactions, and development work.

Her arrival is the latest boost for the firm’s growing Leeds office, which passed the 100-colleague mark for the first time earlier this year and also celebrated the promotion of nine colleagues this month.

Lyndon Campbell, Property Partner and Head of Bevan Brittan’s Leeds Office, said: “Julie is the latest in a significant line of notable senior appointments for our firm already in 2024 and yet another high-quality addition to our Leeds office as it goes from strength to strength.

“Along with the recent promotion of nine of our colleagues here in Yorkshire, her arrival demonstrates the importance of our Leeds team in helping to fuel the continued growth of our business both regionally and nationally.

“We are seeing increased demand for our property advice from clients across both the public and private sectors. Adding someone of Julie’s considerable experience will only serve to further improve the depth and breadth of legal expertise we can offer.”

Nine colleagues from the Leeds office were recognised this month as part of a record round of promotions for Bevan Brittan which saw 38 people promoted across the business. Four members of the Yorkshire-based team were promoted to Senior Associate, with a further quintet becoming Associates.

In total, five new Partners were created across the firm’s four UK offices, along with a new Legal Director, 13 new Senior Associates, and 19 Associates. This positive news followed a 12-month period in which Bevan Brittan recruited 32 new senior hires to meet growing demand for its services, three of them in Leeds.

The firm recorded its tenth consecutive year of revenue and profit growth in 2022/23 and retains a positive outlook for its 2023/24 financial results.