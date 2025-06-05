Leading commercial law firm Bevan Brittan is poised for significant growth in the UK living sector following the appointment of Daniel Halstead as a new specialist real estate partner in Bristol. Halstead, who joins from Shoosmiths, comes with over 20 years of experience advising developers, funders, investors, and operators across a diverse range of transactions. His background includes a strong track record in areas such as purpose-built student accommodation schemes and mixed-use projects.

As Halstead takes the reins, he will lead the firm's national living sector offering, which encompasses a variety of asset classes including build-to-rent accommodation, single-family rentals, student housing, co-living, and hotels. Andrew Tobin, partner and head of the development construction team at Bevan Brittan, expressed enthusiasm about the appointment, noting “The living sector aligns with our existing market expertise across independent health and care, higher education and housing, so we’re delighted that Daniel is set to drive our presence in this exciting area."

Halstead echoes this sentiment, describing the opportunity as exciting given Bevan Brittan's strong reputation in the broader property market. He remarked “I am delighted to have the chance to lead our drive into a sector I know well and feel there is a real opportunity for us to provide high-quality advice and support to a wide range of organisations." He further highlights the current housing market challenges, stating “The current housing market has a systemic undersupply and the wider Living sector has the ability to meet that challenge by offering a fuller range of options using institutional investment to provide more homes for more people.”

Halstead is the third new partner to join Bevan Brittan this year, following the recruitment of pensions specialist Joel Eytle and finance expert Kerry Gibbons earlier in 2025.