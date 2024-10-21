Bevan Brittan expands energy group

National law firm Bevan Brittan has made significant strides in its Energy & Resource Management Group by recruiting four legal specialists, responding to a marked increase in new instructions across these sectors. The firm is positioning itself for further growth by enhancing its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of private and public sector clients in energy and resource management.

New Additions to the Team

Among the new hires is Gemma Glasspole, who joins as a Partner in the Birmingham office from Pinsent Masons. Gemma brings 18 years of experience as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and commercial lawyer, advising on various energy and resource management sectors, including Waste PFI/PPP, Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure, and Carbon Capture and Storage. Her extensive expertise will bolster the team's ability to advise both public and private sector clients on project structuring, procurement, and contract management.

Tim Kittow, a new Legal Director based in London, joins Bevan Brittan from his role as Senior Legal Counsel at Trinzic, a renewables investment and asset management business. With 14 years of experience in construction and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC), Tim specialises in renewable energy, focusing on solar projects—ground-mounted, floating, and rooftop—as well as District Energy projects.

In addition to Gemma and Tim, the firm has also welcomed Priscilla Allen and Alex Kannegiesser-Bailey as Solicitors. Priscilla comes from Burges Salmon in Bristol, where she honed her legal skills for nearly five years. Alex, who has joined the London office, previously served as an advisory lawyer to the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero.

Meeting Growing Demand

Nadeem Arshad, Partner and Head of the Energy & Resource Management Group, expressed enthusiasm about the new recruits, stating that their arrival is vital as clients increasingly focus on long-term energy and resource management planning to align with Net Zero and recycling targets. He emphasised the importance of energy and resource efficiency in future organisational planning, stating, “These latest fantastic recruits will not be the last, as demand for our expertise and market knowledge is growing all the time.”

Arshad noted, “The additions of Gemma, Tim, Priscilla, and Alex will add significant breadth and depth to a team already established as a leader in clean energy, waste, and resource management. Our expertise ensures that clients can successfully navigate both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

A Bright Future Ahead

As Bevan Brittan continues to expand its Energy & Resource Management Group, the firm is set to play a critical role in assisting clients with their immediate and long-term energy and resource management needs. With a strong focus on clean energy and sustainability, Bevan Brittan is well-positioned to meet the growing demands of the market and reinforce its status as a leading firm in this sector.

Photo, from left: Energy & Resource Management Partners Harriet Murray Jones, Nathan Bradberry, Rupert Lugg and Nadeem Arshad welcome Tim Kittow and Gemma Glasspole