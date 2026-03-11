Leading commercial law firm Bevan Brittan has announced the appointment of Bharti Moore as its new corporate partner, further enhancing its strong healthcare expertise. Moore, who previously worked at RWK Goodman, brings a wealth of experience in providing high-quality corporate advisory and transactional support to a diverse range of clients from start-ups to large multinationals. She is well-versed in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and strategic transactions, supporting owners preparing for exits, founders looking to scale, and investors facilitating growth during complex transitions.

In her career, Moore has successfully managed various domestic and cross-border deals encompassing acquisitions, disposals, investments, and corporate restructurings. Although her practice spans multiple sectors, she has developed a particular focus on the healthcare landscape and frequently advises social care and pharmacy clients on business transactions, reorganisation, corporate governance, and restructuring matters.

Operating from London, Moore will collaborate with Bevan Brittan’s esteemed Independent Health and Care team, which offers comprehensive legal support to a wide array of clients within the health, care, and life sciences sectors. Excited about her new role, Bharti expressed her enthusiasm, saying: “I am excited to be taking my career to the next stage by joining both a well-respected team and a business which is going from strength to strength.” She noted that this is an opportune moment to join the firm as it prepares to launch a new five-year business plan, stating: “It is an exciting time to come on board and be part of the next phase of growth.”

Vincent Buscemi, Partner and Head of Bevan Brittan’s Independent Health and Care team, shared his excitement about Moore's arrival: “We're delighted to welcome Bharti to the team. Her exceptional skills and talent will be invaluable as we continue to deliver the highest level of service and advice to our clients.” He highlighted the growing momentum in M&A activity and investment within the health, care, and life sciences sectors, indicating that Moore’s expertise would enhance the firm’s transaction-led support capabilities.

Moore’s appointment follows another strategic partner hire at Bevan Brittan, with employment specialist Ben Gorner joining the firm recently. This move is part of Bevan Brittan’s successful trajectory, marked by its 12th consecutive year of revenue growth, boasting a turnover of £86.7 million for the 2024/25 financial year.