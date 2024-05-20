Bevan Brittan bolsters housing team with senior hire

With over two decades of experience, Rebecca brings extensive expertise in property portfolio acquisitions, sales, and swaps. She has handled over 80 transactions, representing both sellers and acquirers, and has advised on some of the largest portfolio transactions and stock swaps in the sector. Additionally, she specialises in property sales, acquisitions, and development projects, including affordable housing, extra care schemes, care homes, and key worker and student accommodation.

Rebecca's appointment follows the earlier addition of five senior hires to Bevan Brittan’s Housing team this year, which includes two Partners, a Legal Director, and two Senior Associates. The firm’s expertise in portfolio and stock swap advisory is further strengthened by Rebecca’s arrival, alongside existing experts Emma Holmes, Julie Cowan-Clark, and Richard Stirk.

Notable recent projects for the Housing team include advising L&Q Group on the tenanted stock transfer of approximately 260 units in Essex to Moat Homes, a project that required collaboration with L&Q, CBRE, and Bevan Brittan’s specialists in housing management, data protection, and commercial law.

Louise Leaver, Partner and joint head of the Housing team at Bevan Brittan, commented, “Rebecca is a renowned and experienced expert in this field and enhances even further the experience we have in the team. This positions us exceptionally well to provide highly specialised advice to a growing range of clients. Rebecca’s arrival is the latest example of us attracting high-quality, highly experienced senior people in an extremely competitive recruitment market. It adds to the five excellent new colleagues we brought into the Housing team earlier this year and shows that the combination of our hybrid working model and the investments we make in colleagues’ careers is helping us attract the people we need to grow our team and our business further.”

In addition to Rebecca, the team is celebrating the recruitment of two experienced housing finance and portfolio paralegals, Ezi Omoduemuke and Samia Mohamed.

Earlier this year, Katie Dyer joined Bevan Brittan as a Partner from Trowers & Hamlins in London, where she co-led the national Real Estate Security team. She joined alongside Legal Director and housing finance expert Yvonne Mao, also from Trowers & Hamlins. The team’s expansion was further bolstered by Birmingham-based corporate and regulatory Partner Rose Klemperer and Senior Associates Ross Lloyd and Sarah Orchard, both specialists in housing management.

Bevan Brittan’s strategic growth and expert team continue to position the firm as a leader in providing specialised legal advice in the housing sector, meeting the evolving needs of their clients with exceptional expertise and service.