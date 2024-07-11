Beswicks legal announces promotions for outstanding legal experts

Beswicks Legal has announced a series of promotions to acknowledge the exceptional contributions of five key members of its team.

Laura Pyatt, an experienced commercial property lawyer and head of Beswicks’ commercial property team, has been elevated to the position of partner. Her promotion reflects her expertise and leadership within the firm.

Additionally, corporate lawyer David Morgan and family solicitor Lauren Jodrell have been promoted to senior associates, recognising their proficiency and dedication in their respective fields.

Joining them in recognition is dispute resolution solicitor Daniel Wright, who advances to the role of associate for his valuable contributions to client service and legal excellence.

Anais Graham has been promoted to paralegal in the residential property team, demonstrating her commitment and capability in supporting Beswicks’ legal operations.

Ryan Yates, Group Operations Director at Beswicks Legal, expressed his congratulations: “Congratulations to Laura, David, Lauren, Daniel, and Anais. All five have worked incredibly hard to deliver outstanding advice and service to their clients. They are extremely talented legal professionals whose promotions are richly deserved."

Yates emphasised Beswicks’ commitment to providing a rewarding career path with opportunities for growth and development. The promotions underscore the firm’s dedication to nurturing talent and delivering excellent legal services.

Beswicks Legal continues to strengthen its team and uphold its reputation for excellence in commercial and family law, dispute resolution, and property matters across its client base.