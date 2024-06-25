Beswicks legal advises on purchase of Burton Albion Football Club

An expert team of corporate, sports, and commercial property lawyers from Beswicks Legal played a crucial role in Nordic Football Group's (NFG) acquisition of Burton Albion Football Club. The deal was finalised on May 31, 2024, after receiving approval from the English Football League.

Nordic Football Group UK Limited (NFG), which includes a diverse management team, advisors, and investors from Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Denmark, and Finland, has appointed a new Board of Directors for the club. Ole Jakob Strandhagen has been named Chairman, with NFG’s Founder and CEO Tom Davidson as Deputy Chairman, Bendik Hareide as Sporting Director, and Kevin C. Skabo as Commercial Director.

The Beswicks Legal team, comprising Peter Ellis and David Morgan (Corporate), Laura Pyatt and Jacob Vernon (Commercial Property), and Tim Bailey (sports, football, and EFL regulatory), provided comprehensive legal advice to NFG during the acquisition.

Tom Davidson expressed excitement about the acquisition and gratitude towards the Beswicks team for their proactive and professional representation. He highlighted the invaluable corporate, property, and sports advice they received.

David Morgan, Corporate Senior Associate at Beswicks Legal, shared his pleasure in working on the acquisition, noting the team's expertise in sports mergers and acquisitions. He also extended his best wishes to the new owners and the club, looking forward to future developments.

Beswicks Legal is renowned for delivering exceptional results, with a national and international reach, thanks to their extensive business law expertise and specialised sports law knowledge.