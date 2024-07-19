Berwins enhances commercial property expertise

Parminder, who also heads the firm's highly regarded Commercial Property unit, brings a wealth of experience and dedication to her new position.

The promotion highlights Berwins' commitment to expanding its real estate offerings and investing in key service areas critical to its clients' needs. Parminder joined the firm in 2022 and has since made significant contributions, not only enhancing business operations but also delivering exceptional service to clients across various sectors.

CEO Paul Berwin commented, "Since joining us, Parminder has consistently demonstrated her value to our firm and our clients. Her promotion to Associate Director reflects her outstanding contributions and our ongoing commitment to advancing our Commercial Property services."

The announcement follows a successful year for Berwins' property team, marked by substantial growth in key performance indicators. Parminder expressed her enthusiasm about the promotion, stating, "Berwins is an exciting environment right now, with ongoing developments that will redefine legal services. The Commercial Property team plays a pivotal role in this evolution."

"I am personally thrilled to step into the role of Associate Director at this pivotal moment and look forward to contributing further to the firm's growth and development," Parminder added.

Parminder's promotion highlights Berwins' strategy to nurture talent internally while reinforcing its position as a leader in providing comprehensive legal solutions in Yorkshire and beyond.