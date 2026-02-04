In a significant move to bolster its corporate and commercial division, Berwins Solicitors has announced the strategic appointment of Thato Mashishi as the new head of the unit. Thato comes from one of the UK's leading law firms, bringing a wealth of experience in corporate law, particularly in mergers and acquisitions that involve international and intricate financial elements. His expertise positions him well to drive the growth of Berwins’ corporate arm, amid the firm's ongoing investment initiatives.

“Thato’s appointment comes at an important time for Berwins” commented Managing Director, Danielle Day. She noted the firm is celebrating its 40th anniversary and entering a new chapter, marking the investment as essential for unlocking significant growth plans. Thato's leadership is deemed vital to this trajectory.

Thato expressed his enthusiasm for joining Berwins, stating “Berwins has a strong reputation for combining deep legal expertise with exacting levels of service to deliver outstanding results for clients. This is an approach I share and, as the firm evolves, I am committed to maintaining.” He further added, “I’m thrilled to have joined the firm at this exciting time and, taking on leadership of Berwins’ business arm from founder, Paul Berwin, I do so in the sure knowledge that we have outstanding foundations on which to build.”

With Thato at the helm, Berwins aims to enhance its service delivery and reinforce its strong reputation in the legal industry, setting ambitious goals for its future growth.