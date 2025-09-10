Yorkshire law firm Berwins has announced a significant enhancement to its leadership team with the appointment of Derek Hellawell as a new director. Hellawell, known for his role as the head of the firm’s private client team, brings both depth and fresh insights to the board. This strategic move reflects Berwins' commitment to fostering leadership qualities that not only benefit the firm but also its clients.

Managing Director Danielle Day expressed her enthusiasm regarding this appointment, stating “Since joining the firm, Derek has shown that not only is he an outstanding lawyer who has the highest levels of care for the clients he supports, but he is an excellent leader.”

She commended Hellawell's ability to nurture his team members, reinforcing the skills necessary for their personal and professional development. “We are looking forward to him making a similar positive contribution to the board and the firm as a whole and are delighted to see him become a director,” she added.

The announcement occurs during a pivotal period for Berwins, as the firm seeks to explore and develop key areas of the business. This strategy aims to create new opportunities for current staff while also attracting prospective employees who can contribute to the firm’s ongoing growth.

In expressing his excitement about the new role, Derek remarked “I’m thrilled to have taken this next step and am looking forward to supporting the ongoing growth of the firm.” He highlighted the unique environment at Berwins, saying “Berwins is a special place to do work and offers not only a caring and supportive environment but a space where potential can be realised.”

Derek emphasised that maintaining and enhancing this culture will be one of his top priorities at the board level, which he believes will ultimately benefit not only individuals with developing careers but also the clients and professionals they collaborate with. His vision for the future aligns seamlessly with Berwins’ commitment to excellence and client care.