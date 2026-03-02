Walkers has strengthened its presence in Bermuda by appointing employment partner Nick Vernon, a significant step in addressing the rising demand for specialist employment advice in the jurisdiction. His recruitment is set to enhance the firm's existing employment capabilities while reintroducing dedicated partner-level leadership to the market.

Nick, who leads the employment practice in Bermuda, brings over 17 years of expertise in various employment issues. He is highly valued by in-house lawyers, HR professionals, and C-Suite leaders for his comprehensive understanding of employment matters. Particularly adept at handling senior-level exits, reorganisations, and complex grievances—including sensitive issues related to discrimination and whistleblowing—Nick also has extensive experience in internal investigations and high-profile employment litigation where reputational stakes are critical.

Known for his calm and commercial approach, Nick prioritises clear, solution-oriented advice and the development of strong working relationships. His clients praise him as "an absolute pleasure to work with," highlighting his "calm and considered advice" and "comprehensive solutions" tailored to their specific needs.

Kevin Taylor, the managing partner of Walkers’ Bermuda office, expressed excitement over the new appointment, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Nick to the firm. With longstanding expertise in both contentious and noncontentious matters, he brings the insights needed to advance our employment practice here in Bermuda."

Reflecting on his new role, Nick remarked, "I am thrilled to join Walkers at such an exciting time for the firm. Bermuda’s employment landscape continues to evolve and organisations are seeking clear and commercially focused guidance more than ever. I look forward to supporting clients in navigating their workplace challenges and contributing to Walkers’ continued success in the jurisdiction."

Prior to joining Walkers, Nick was a partner and Head of Employment at Shoosmiths LLP in Birmingham, UK, where he earned consistent recognition from Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners UK. He holds an LLB from the College of Law in Birmingham, along with a First Class BA in International History and International Politics from Keele University.

Walkers has a long history of advising on a broad range of workplace matters in Bermuda, and Nick’s appointment underscores the firm’s dedication to further developing this area of expertise. The decision comes as demand from institutional and C-Suite clients continues to grow, signalling the necessity for specialist leadership in supporting the burgeoning practice.