Bermans strengthens property and healthcare expertise with new partner

Law firm Bermans has further strengthened its property and healthcare sector offerings with the appointment of Usha Sharma as a new partner. Usha joins the firm’s Liverpool office from Brabners’ real estate team, where she was a legal director, co-led, and managed the property healthcare team across all four of Brabners’ offices. With nearly 25 years of experience as a qualified solicitor, Usha brings a wealth of knowledge to Bermans and is highly regarded in the current Legal 500 rankings for her expertise in commercial property work.

Usha will be advising clients on a wide range of commercial property matters, including lease negotiations for landlords and tenants, as well as acquisitions and disposals of investment land for companies and individuals. Her expertise will help solidify Bermans’ support for clients across commercial property and healthcare transactions.

Her arrival follows the appointment of corporate partner Paul Edels and senior paralegal Paul Rabbette just last month. Together, they bring specialised experience in advising clients in the healthcare sector, such as dental practices, pharmacies, and opticians, on transactions, investments, and commercial matters.

Fergal O’Cleirigh, head of Bermans’ Liverpool office and leader of the property and construction team, welcomed Usha’s addition to the team. Fergal praised Usha’s extensive experience, noting that her expertise would bring significant value to the existing team’s capabilities.

Fergal stated, “Usha is an excellent addition to our ranks, and her wealth of experience adds significantly to the existing quality and talent in our team. She will be working closely with Phillipa Baty, who recently rejoined us, and together they will provide the wider team with greater depth to support our commercial property clients. Added to this, Usha’s expertise in the healthcare sector will further strengthen our offering in this field.”

The firm remains committed to strategic growth and is planning further senior hires across its Liverpool and Manchester offices throughout 2025. This commitment is part of Bermans’ ambition to expand its capabilities and support clients more comprehensively.

Usha is also dedicated to promoting diversity within the legal profession. She was recognised as a finalist in the 2023 Northern Power Women Awards for her commitment to diversity and inclusion. She actively participates on the Liverpool Law Society’s equality, diversity, and inclusion committee and the Cheshire and Merseyside Legal Diversity Group. The group focuses on helping students from underprivileged backgrounds secure opportunities in the legal sector. In 2023, Usha spearheaded the launch of the region's inaugural Law Programme, a collaborative initiative with Liverpool City Council and Liverpool Chamber of Commerce, aimed at widening access to the legal profession for students from diverse backgrounds.

Usha expressed her excitement about joining Bermans, saying, “It’s an exciting time to join Bermans. What has struck me is how the firm manages to maintain such a strong reputation for delivering exceptional client service while also fostering a culture that supports its people. It’s the perfect environment in which to continue my professional development and I am looking forward to helping with the firm’s strategic ambitions and to making a positive difference to our clients.”

Bermans is a part of MAPD Group, which was founded in 2020 by Brian Cullen and Joanna Kingston-Davies to drive the growth of local law firms across the UK through acquisitions. The MAPD Group’s ethos, Making a Positive Difference, underpins their commitment to supporting legal firms and delivering exceptional client service across all areas of practice.