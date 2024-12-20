Bermans staff raise for charity

Bermans, a law firm with offices in Liverpool and Manchester, has raised over £4,000 for Paul’s Place in 2024, a specialist counselling service for individuals bereaved by suicide. The charity, part of the Liverpool-based Beacon Counselling Trust, is Bermans’ nominated cause and holds personal significance for the firm following the loss of a beloved staff member in 2022.

The firm’s fund-raising initiatives this year included participation in the Liverpool Santa Dash, the 10km Great Manchester Run, and a raffle held during Bermans’ annual Beaujolais event in November. These efforts exemplify the firm’s dedication to supporting the community.

Partner Melanie Morris noted that the firm’s connection to Paul’s Place remains strong, saying their work provides vital support to those facing immense challenges. She added that the significant funds raised will help ensure the charity’s continued impact.

Beyond supporting Paul’s Place, Bermans contributed to other good causes in 2024, including youth charity OnSide. Staff volunteered their time and collected donations for festive appeals at centres such as The Hive Youth Zone in Birkenhead and the Mahdlo Youth Zone in Oldham. Bermans is a patron of the latter and also supported a summer football tournament and a drinks event for The Hive Youth Zone.

Melanie highlighted the synergy between Bermans’ values and the mission of OnSide, emphasising the importance of creating opportunities and empowering young people. She expressed pride in the firm’s commitment to fostering a positive environment, particularly for neurodiverse individuals pursuing successful careers.

Looking ahead to 2025, Bermans remains committed to supporting both Paul’s Place and a wide range of other charitable initiatives.