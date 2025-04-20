Bermans expands property team with partner

North West law firm Bermans has made a significant move to fortify its property and construction team with the appointment of James Harris as a partner. Based in the firm’s Liverpool office, James brings over two decades of experience as a commercial property specialist and has provided advisory services across the North West, North Wales, the Midlands, London, and beyond. His expertise focuses on landowners, developers, high-net-worth individuals, and owner-managed businesses engaged in both residential and commercial property developments. Additionally, he offers counsel to licensees operating restaurants and pubs.

Currently, James is advising Manchester-based residential developer Zentra Group on a project aimed at completing the acquisition of a site from Urban Splash in the city's New Islington area. This location is slated for a six-storey apartment block along with a ground-floor commercial unit, illustrating the scope of his work.

James joined Bermans from Manchester practice Pannone Corporate, with previous tenures at Knights and Jolliffe & Co., where he was managing partner. At Bermans, he holds a senior role within the property team and will engage closely with the corporate, employment, private client, and property finance departments.

Bermans is on a recruitment drive to bring in further commercial property specialists as the firm continues to broaden its horizon. James, who enjoys participating in marathons, ironman competitions, triathlons, and duathlons, expressed enthusiasm about his new role, stating, "Much of my existing client base is in the Liverpool City Region and Chester, so being at Bermans enables me to better service these businesses, as well as to continue operating in the Manchester property scene."

He also mentioned, "We have a number of initiatives planned, including an event with Homes England next month, and I am encouraged that my client base will be well-served at Bermans."

Fergal O’Cleirigh, head of the property & construction team at Bermans, commented on the firm's latest addition, saying, "James has a wealth of experience and is a great addition to the firm. He brings with him an impressive list of clients and contacts who will benefit not only the property team but the firm as a whole." Furthermore, he expressed optimism about integrating James's client base with their existing network, adding, "It’s really encouraging that we are able to attract such high-quality lawyers as James and our other recent recruits."

Bermans has also recently enhanced its litigation, asset-based lending recoveries, and private client teams with the addition of partner Mike Carter, senior associate Adam Tiesteel, and associate Jobeth Copping-Barrett at the Manchester office. These new appointments follow the earlier recruitment of property partner Usha Sharma, corporate partner Paul Edels, and paralegal Paul Rabbette at the Liverpool office.

As part of MAPD Group, which aims to support the growth of local law firms nationally through strategic acquisitions, Bermans continues its commitment to making a positive difference in the legal landscape.