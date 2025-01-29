Berkson Family Law Strengthens Team with Five New Appointments for 2025

The additions—Rachael Hynds, Ellie Knight, Ellie Worthington, Caoimhe Melaugh, and Hannah Playdon—bring a range of backgrounds, experiences, and fresh perspectives to the firm’s Stanley Street headquarters.

The new hires, spanning early-career professionals and aspiring solicitors, will enhance Berkson Family Law’s ability to address a variety of family law challenges with professionalism and care.

Adele Schofield, Director and Children’s Law Solicitor, said: "Since the 1930s, Berkson Family Law has focused on building a strong and supportive team. We’re excited to combine diverse experience and perspectives to continue delivering practical, straightforward advice to our clients. These new appointments highlight our commitment to growth, both for the firm and for the individuals joining us."

For nearly a century, Berkson Family Law has provided tailored legal support in areas like child arrangements, domestic violence protection orders, and public law proceedings. The firm prides itself on blending decades of experience with modern legal expertise to offer approachable, client-focused services.

Adele added: "We value our longstanding reputation but also embrace the importance of adapting and growing. The addition of these talented new team members reflects our dedication to delivering the highest standard of service to our clients."

This expansion underscores Berkson Family Law’s commitment to its mission of supporting clients with compassionate, expert advice, while fostering growth and development within its team.