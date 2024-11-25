Bentham residents fight ‘forever chemical’ pollution

Cleaner Bentham partners with Mishcon de Reya in UK's first legal case over PFAS contamination.

Residents of Bentham, North Yorkshire, are taking legal action over alarming levels of PFAS ("forever chemical") pollution, reportedly linked to decades of operations by local manufacturer Angus Fire. The town has been revealed as the most PFAS-polluted location in the UK, with groundwater contamination exceeding government standards by over 55,000 times.

The group Cleaner Bentham, made up of concerned residents and business owners, has instructed leading law firm Mishcon de Reya to represent them in what would be the UK’s first PFAS-related legal case.

PFAS: A Global and Local Threat

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are synthetic chemicals used in various products, including firefighting foams. Known for their resistance to breakdown, PFAS accumulate in the environment and human bodies, potentially causing health issues such as autoimmune disorders, certain cancers, and developmental problems in children.

Testing has revealed PFAS contamination in Bentham’s water and soil, with levels at Angus Fire’s site reaching 1,199,000 ng/l, far surpassing the UK’s environmental standard of 0.65 ng/l for certain PFAS compounds.

Mat Young, Chair of Cleaner Bentham, expressed the community’s distress:

"We are all worried about the effect this might have on not only our families' health but the health of anyone else affected by the pollution down the River Wenning, into the Lune, and beyond."

Building a Case for Accountability

Mishcon de Reya is leveraging expertise from international PFAS litigation and has engaged academic institutions for environmental testing and blood analysis of Bentham residents. Emily Nicholson, a partner at Mishcon de Reya, emphasised the significance of the case:

"PFAS cases have made huge waves in the US, but this would be the first time such a case has been brought here in the UK. The people of Bentham deserve to have the full facts about the extent of the contamination and to obtain damages where they have suffered."

A Community Taking Action

Cleaner Bentham has mobilised local residents, researchers, and media outlets to highlight the issue. The group is also fundraising for operational costs and health screenings, including blood testing to quantify the potential harm caused by PFAS.

Young praised Mishcon de Reya’s support: "They came into the interview with knowledge of the incident and a battle plan, supporting us throughout the research and recruitment of our committee."

Call to Action

Residents who may be affected by PFAS contamination or who wish to support the investigations are encouraged to contact PFASBentham@Mishcon.com.

For more information or to contribute to Cleaner Bentham’s campaign, visit their fundraising pages, which support health screenings and ongoing operational efforts.