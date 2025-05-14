Ben Kemp, a dual-qualified solicitor and experienced leader, has been appointed as the next Chief Executive Officer of the Law Society of Scotland. Mr Kemp is currently serving as General Counsel and Executive Director at the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA), where he has also held the interim CEO position for 15 months. With a solid foundation in law from the University of Edinburgh, Mr Kemp qualified as a Scottish solicitor in 2001 and transitioned to in-house legal work with the IFoA in 2012.

Susan Murray, President of the Law Society of Scotland, expressed enthusiasm about the appointment, stating “We are delighted that Ben will be joining the Law Society in the coming months as our new CEO. This follows a comprehensive and exacting recruitment process.” She added that Mr Kemp “stood out from a strong field of candidates as the right person to lead and develop the Society," highlighting his wealth of experience and commitment to collaboration within the legal community.

Mr Kemp shared his excitement regarding the new role, saying “I am excited and privileged to be joining the Law Society of Scotland later this year. As a longstanding member, becoming chief executive presents a tremendous opportunity to support and contribute to the Law Society’s important work.” He noted that the legal sector is at a significant juncture, with impending reforms to legal services regulation and plans to advocate for members’ needs.

Kevin Lang will continue to serve as interim CEO during the transition period following the departure of former CEO Diane McGiffen last month. With his extensive background and a clear vision for the future, Mr Kemp is prepared to tackle the challenges ahead in Scotland's evolving legal landscape