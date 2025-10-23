The Court of Appeal has delivered an important judgement on procedural obligations following invalid service of claim forms. In Bellway Homes Limited v The Occupiers of Samuel Garside House [2025] EWCA Civ 1347, the court clarified when defendants must file acknowledgements of service or make Part 11 applications to challenge jurisdiction.

The underlying claims arose from a serious fire at Samuel Garside House in Barking on 9 June 2019. The occupiers brought proceedings for personal injury, physical damage and economic loss against Bellway Homes, the developer and constructor, and the building's architect. The claim form was issued on 6 June 2022, with an agreed deadline for service extended by court order to 4pm on 21 April 2023.

The claimants' solicitors attempted service on the deadline day through a series of emails and fax communications. Master Dagnall subsequently ruled that the claim form was not served in accordance with the court order and refused an extension of time. Despite this finding, the Master held that Bellway was required to file an acknowledgement of service and make a Part 11 application to challenge jurisdiction. Bellway appealed.

The Robertson precedent

The day before the hearing, the Court of Appeal handed down judgement in Robertson v Google [2025] EWCA Civ 1262, which addressed similar procedural issues. Lord Justice Coulson noted that unless Robertson could be distinguished, it indicated the appeal was well-founded. The court heard submissions from counsel for the respondents first, given the centrality of Robertson to the appeal.

The respondent's distinction argument

The respondents argued that Robertson concerned failure to serve using the correct method, whilst Bellway involved late service—a material distinction. Relying on CPR r.6.14, they submitted that even late service was deemed valid on the second business day after completion of the relevant step, thus obligating a defendant to acknowledge service and, if appropriate, apply under Part 11.

The Court of Appeal's analysis

Lord Justice Coulson rejected this distinction on multiple grounds. First, r.6.14 requires proper interpretation: deemed service only occurs if the relevant step under r.7.5(1) has been taken. If service was effected late or defectively, the deeming provision does not apply. Any other interpretation would render time limits meaningless and force defendants to engage in proceedings that had not been validly commenced.

Second, as established in Vinos v Marks and Spencer and Ideal Shopping Direct v Mastercard, distinguishing between late service and defective service is generally unprofitable. Service disputes frequently involve both method and timing defaults simultaneously. The present case exemplified this—the claim form was allegedly left out for DX collection rather than left with the DX service, resulting in late service. These defaults could not be artificially separated.

Third, Robertson was not decided on the basis of any method-versus-timing distinction. The reasoning in Robertson applied equally to both types of default, and Robertson itself involved both wrong method and late service.

Practical implications

Lord Justice Coulson emphasised that where claimants have unsuccessfully raised service questions with the court, requiring separate Part 11 applications would duplicate paper, time and costs whilst serving no practical purpose. The jurisdiction issue was already properly before the court in both Robertson and Bellway.

The court endorsed the common-sense proposition that where a claimant fails to serve a claim form in time and obtains no extension, the defendant is not subject to the court's jurisdiction. It would be absurd, as Colman J observed two decades earlier, to provide claimants with a remedy for their own default by requiring defendants to acknowledge invalid service.

The appeal was allowed and the Master's orders were set aside, with Lord Justice Phillips and Lady Justice Andrews concurring. Lady Justice Andrews particularly emphasised that defendants cannot be forced to submit to jurisdiction when claim forms have never been validly served, especially where extensions have been sought and refused.