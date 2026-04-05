Workplace law and commercial disputes specialist Bellevue Law is pleased to announce the appointment of Gemma Bullmore as their newest disputes lawyer, further strengthening its growing disputes and investigations practice. This move highlights the firm's ongoing commitment to attracting top-tier talent as they expand their offerings in complex dispute resolution. Gemma's addition marks the third recent appointment in the team, following the additions of Catherine McBride and Lianne Craig.

With nearly 20 years of experience, Gemma has a rich history of advising on a wide range of commercial and public law disputes. Her extensive client base spans both private and public sectors, making her well-equipped to handle complex, high-value, and cross-border matters. These include contract claims, shareholder disputes, insolvency, fraud, as well as regulatory and employment-related issues.

Gemma joins Bellevue Law after an accomplished career that includes a decade at the global law firm Weil, followed by a role at the Government Legal Department. Most recently, she was part of the litigation team at Nomura in London. Throughout her career, she has built deep expertise in commercial litigation, regulatory matters, internal and cross-border investigations, arbitration, mediation, and strategic risk management. Notably, during her tenure at the Government Legal Department, Gemma represented central Government clients in significant public inquiries, including the Grenfell and Covid-19 inquiries and has extensive experience defending judicial review claims and managing tribunal proceedings.

Florence Brocklesby, Founder of Bellevue Law, expressed her enthusiasm for Gemma's appointment, stating that “We are thrilled to welcome Gemma to Bellevue. She is an exceptional disputes lawyer with an impressive breadth of experience across both private practice and in-house roles. Her ability to navigate complex, high-stakes matters - particularly those involving regulatory scrutiny and public sector issues - will be invaluable to our clients. Gemma’s collaborative approach and depth of expertise make her a fantastic addition to our team.”

Gemma Bullmore shared her excitement about joining the firm, stating that “I am really excited to join Bellevue Law at such a dynamic stage in its growth. The firm’s innovative approach and strong client focus are incredibly appealing, and I look forward to contributing to the continued development of its disputes practice.”

Bellevue Law is not only a B Corp-certified boutique law firm but also has a strong track record of delivering pragmatic, commercially focused advice through a team of partner-level specialists from leading City and international law firms.