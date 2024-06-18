Bellevue Law grows again with new hire to private client offering

Bellevue Law has announced the latest addition to its expanding team with the hiring of private client specialist Penelope Samuels. She will join Harriet Atkinson on the firm's specialist wills, probate, and estate administration team.

Penelope comes to Bellevue Law from SA Law in St Albans, where she worked as a solicitor. She brings extensive experience in drafting wills, codicils, and letters of wishes, supporting families with probate and estate administration, advising on will trusts, lifetime trusts and their taxation, and preparing and registering lasting powers of attorney.

Penelope began her career at private client specialist Farrer & Co, qualifying as a solicitor in 2002. Her career also includes roles at Forsters, Taylor Wessing, and other local private client specialists. Additionally, she has taught private client practice and equity and trusts at law school.

Penelope's appointment marks the addition of the 21st lawyer to the boutique firm. Florence Brocklesby, founder of Bellevue Law, expressed her enthusiasm: “I’m very pleased to welcome Penelope to the team. I know that our clients will benefit from her technical expertise and empathetic approach.”

Penelope shared her excitement about joining Bellevue Law: “Thank you to Bellevue Law for this opportunity. I’m excited to join the team and work alongside the firm’s brilliant lawyers. I’m looking forward to meeting our clients and working closely with them to help them make the right choices that will benefit their families in the future and ensure that their wishes are carried out.”