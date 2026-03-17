In a significant move to bolster its Commercial Disputes team, Bellevue Law has announced the appointment of Lianne Craig as a Senior Consultant. This appointment comes shortly after the arrival of Catherine McBride and reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to developing a market-leading disputes practice that handles complex, high-value, and cross-border litigation. Lianne Craig brings over 25 years of experience to her new role, with a broad domestic and international disputes practice that covers a wide range of matters including commercial, financial services, and competition issues.

Her extensive background includes significant expertise in managing multi-party and group claims, particularly in large-scale financial services disputes. Furthermore, she is well-versed in litigation funding and insurance products, highlighting her adeptness in navigating complex legal landscapes. A standout feature of Lianne's career has been her capability to coordinate cross-border claims, especially with Spanish clients and law firms, underlining her international reach.

Prior to joining Bellevue Law, Lianne served as the London Managing Partner and Head of Commercial Disputes at boutique litigation firm Hausfeld. She holds the distinction of being recognised as a Leading Individual by legal directories for many years. In addition, Lianne was awarded “Individual of the Year for Dispute Resolution London” by The Legal 500 in 2020 and made an appearance in The Lawyer’s “Hot 100” in 2021.

Florence Brocklesby, founder of Bellevue Law, praised Lianne's appointment, stating, “Lianne is a formidable disputes lawyer whose strategic insight and international experience significantly strengthen our Commercial Disputes offering. Following Catherine’s recent appointment, this is another important step in the continued expansion of our team.”

Lianne Craig herself expressed enthusiasm about her new position, saying, “I am delighted to be joining Bellevue Law as part of the plan for expansion of the firm’s fast-growing Commercial Disputes practice. Florence is an inspiring business leader who I have admired for many years. In Bellevue Law, she has built a values driven B-Corp and filled it with talented and passionate senior lawyers. Operating within the Bellevue platform will enable me to offer independent strategic litigation advice for clients and referral firms with a value proposition that is highly attractive, whilst continuing to build my complementary leadership coaching and consulting practice.”

Bellevue Law is a B Corp-certified boutique law firm that concentrates on workplace law and commercial disputes, providing pragmatic, commercially focused advice delivered by a team of partner-level specialists. With the addition of Lianne Craig, the firm is poised to further enhance its formidable reputation in the legal landscape.