The merger of Bell Yard Communications and Kysen PR marks the formation of Bell Yard Kysen Communications, a new force in legal PR. With their extensive experience, the combined agencies aim to deliver superior services in media relations, litigation PR, crisis management, and more to a diverse legal sector client base. Melanie Riley, founder of Bell Yard, has taken the position of Managing Director, while Clare Rodway from Kysen PR will serve as an External Adviser focusing on client relationships and business development.

Riley expressed her enthusiasm for the merger, stating “Bell Yard has long admired Kysen’s strong reputation in the legal PR market and we are delighted to welcome its talented team and clients to the fold”. Long-standing Bell Yard team members Louise Beeson and Sarah Peters will also play key roles on the Management Board of the newly formed agency located in Fleet Street.

The new agency promises to continue offering essential services to London-based and regional law firms, barristers’ chambers, legal NGOs, and various other stakeholders within the legal community. “We are all excited by the prospect of becoming even stronger together,” Riley added, indicating a bright future for the firm as they increase their reach and capabilities.

Rodway highlighted her longstanding relationship with Riley, saying “I have known Mel for nearly 20 years” and expressed her excitement for the new chapter in her career within the combined agency. She aims to leverage their shared strengths to deliver even better client support and nurture new relationships.

Bell Yard Kysen Communications is eager to expand its network and welcomes any opportunity to connect with legal sector professionals and potential litigants. For more information, visitors can check out the newly launched website.