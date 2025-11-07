Bell Lamb & Joynson Solicitors, a distinguished law firm in the North West, proudly announced a remarkable achievement at The ESTAS Customer Service Awards 2025, which took place on 17th October at the iconic Grosvenor House Hotel in London. The firm clinched three prestigious awards, highlighting its unwavering commitment to exceptional client care within the competitive conveyancing sector.

The accolades received by the firm include Best in County 2025 – Conveyancer (Merseyside), the Conveyancer Awards 2025 Gold for the North West (Liverpool office, L9), and the Conveyancer Awards 2025 Silver for the North West (Maghull office, L31). The ESTAS are renowned for being the largest annual awards event in the UK residential property industry, focusing on recognising exemplary conveyancers, agents, and suppliers based on client feedback.

The awards' significance is underscored by their basis in verified client reviews, emphasising authentic perspectives on communication, support, and satisfaction throughout clients' home-moving experiences. Bell Lamb & Joynson’s recent success follows their earlier recognition this year as ‘Best in Postcode’ for their offices in Liverpool (L9), Maghull (L31), and Runcorn (WA7).

Managing Partner Mike Leeman expressed his delight at the firm’s wins, stating, “We are absolutely delighted to have once again been recognised at The ESTAS. These awards are particularly special because they’re based entirely on feedback from our clients.” Leeman emphasised the hard work of the Conveyancing team in making the process less daunting for clients, reflecting the firm’s dedication to care and thorough communication.

This achievement marks the second consecutive year that Bell Lamb & Joynson has been honoured at The ESTAS. Last year, the firm celebrated three national wins, which included accolades for Best in County – Conveyancer (Merseyside) and Best Collaboration: Agent/Conveyancer/Broker.

As Bell Lamb & Joynson continues to grow, the firm's commitment to client satisfaction and clear communication remains paramount. With a remarkable 200-year history since its establishment in 1821, the firm consistently prioritises delivering a people-first approach across its offices in Liverpool, Maghull, Runcorn, Warrington, and Ashton-in-Makerfield. Holding over 2,000 verified 5-star reviews and a notable 98% client satisfaction rate, Bell Lamb & Joynson aims to ensure that every legal journey is as seamless and stress-free as possible.