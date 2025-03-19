Bell Lamb & Joynson wins big

Bell Lamb & Joynson has achieved significant success at the British Conveyancing Awards 2025, winning two major awards and receiving two Highly Commended recognitions. The prestigious event, now in its fifth year, was held at 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, celebrating excellence in home buying and selling services.

The firm was awarded Conveyancing Firm of the Year (North) for its outstanding work and commitment to excellence in the northern region. It also received the Conveyancing Excellence Award, a new category in 2025, recognising the best of the best in the profession. Judges selected the firm as the top entry across all categories for its exceptional expertise, client service, and integrity.

In addition to these wins, Bell Lamb & Joynson received Highly Commended recognitions for Conveyancing Collaborators of the Year, acknowledging its collaborative efforts through the Bricks & Banter podcast with Rowlinsons Solicitors, and Residential Property Team of the Year (Large), highlighting the strength and dedication of its conveyancing team.

The British Conveyancing Awards are highly regarded within the industry, celebrating firms that demonstrate innovation, technical expertise, and commitment to exceptional client service. Bell Lamb & Joynson’s achievements further solidify its reputation as a leader in the field.

Laura Cartwright, Partner, Head of Residential Property, and Co-Host of Bricks & Banter commented winning these awards is a significant achievement and a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of our conveyancing team. We are committed to delivering the highest standards of service, making what can be a stressful process as seamless as possible for our clients. I’m incredibly proud of our team and everything we have accomplished!

Looking ahead, Bell Lamb & Joynson remains focused on innovation, embracing new technologies, and continuing to provide expert guidance to clients navigating the property market.