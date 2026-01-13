Bell Lamb & Joynson returns to Liverpool
Bell Lamb & Joynson Solicitors has opened a new office in Liverpool City Centre
The opening follows the firm’s recent expansion into Ashton-in-Makerfield, reflecting a period of exceptional growth with turnover from client fees surpassing £5 million. The Liverpool office aims to support client access and facilitate team collaboration, reinforcing the firm's commitment to the region. Managing Partner Mike Leeman expressed that “returning to Liverpool City Centre is an important moment for the firm," indicating a strong connection to the city's legacy while looking ahead to future opportunities. This move allows Bell Lamb & Joynson to better serve a broader client base across the North West, maintaining its people-first approach in delivering high-quality legal services during critical times
Legal News desk contact: editorial@solicitorsjournal.comCopyright & permissions