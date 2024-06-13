Bell Lamb & Joynson celebrate re-launch of their Warrington office with a grand opening event

Bell Lamb & Joynson, an award-winning law firm, celebrated the re-launch of their Warrington office last week with a grand opening event. The event welcomed local property professionals, clients, and staff from the firm’s various North West locations.

Located in a historic building on Sankey Street near The Golden Gates, the Warrington office is strategically positioned amidst beautiful green spaces like Bank Park and Palmyra Square. Although the firm has occupied the building for years, it was primarily a hub for colleagues attending court and meeting clients by appointment, rather than a fully accessible office for the public.

Following a period of growth, 2024 presented the perfect opportunity to fully realize the potential of the Warrington office. Extensive refurbishments have increased its capacity and transformed it into a welcoming space for clients. The updates include a new kitchen, reception area, interview rooms, and a modern workspace for the expanding team.

Managing Partner Mike Leeman expressed his enthusiasm for the re-launch: “As the number one rated firm in Warrington on ReviewSolicitors, it made sense to re-launch the office and open the doors to the local community, who can access our award-winning legal services in the local area. There was a great vibe in the office for our launch party, thank you to everyone who attended and helped us celebrate.”

Warrington is now the fourth refurbished office for Bell Lamb & Joynson, joining their established locations in Liverpool, Maghull, and Runcorn. The firm’s 75 legal professionals work across multiple areas of law, continuing to provide top-notch services to their clients.