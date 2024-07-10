Bell Lamb & Joynson announces dynamic new partners

Bell Lamb & Joynson, a leading law firm known for its commitment to excellence and client service, is pleased to announce the promotion of two outstanding lawyers.

Jessica Flaherty and Rachael McClean have both made significant contributions to the firm’s success and will now play pivotal roles in shaping its future as they step up to their new positions as equity partners on 1 July 2024.

The promotion of Jessica and Rachael underscores Bell Lamb & Joynson’s commitment to recognising and advancing talent within the firm. Their invitation to join the partnership also highlights the firm’s dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce, where exceptional women in law can thrive and lead the way. This promotion moves the needle, creating a partnership which is 62% female, and the senior leadership team becomes 66% female.

Commenting on the news, which follows the law firm’s successful year-end, Managing Partner Mike Leeman said: “Jessica and Rachael exemplify the qualities we value most as a firm; excellence, dedication to client service, and a positive attitude to support those around them. We are proud to welcome them as Partners and know that they will continue to make a positive impact on the firm, taking us to new heights in 2024/25 and beyond.”

Jessica Flaherty joined Bell Lamb & Joynson in 2022 to head up the Private Client department. Jessica has been instrumental in developing and growing the department. By introducing new technologies, new ways of working, and investing in training for the team, Jessica has grown the department by 459% and has increased the turnover significantly. Jessica is shortlisted for the Lawyer of the Year – Wills & Probate award at the Modern Law Awards on 4 July.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the partnership at Bell Lamb & Joynson. This promotion is not just a personal achievement, but a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire private client team. I am excited to step into this new role and continue to build on our success,” commented Jessica Flaherty, Partner, Solicitor, and Head of Private Client.

Rachael McClean has consistently been one of the firm’s leading fee-earners with an impeccable reputation. She has a phenomenal attitude and approach to client care, earning herself 180 5-star client reviews on Review Solicitors in just over two years with the firm. Rachael has headed up the new Maghull office since it opened in April 2023 and has transformed it into a successful community hub, surpassing the vision that was set out to achieve. Rachael was awarded ‘highly commended’ for the Conveyancer of the Year award at the Modern Law Conveyancing awards earlier this year.

“I am deeply honoured to be promoted to Partner. This milestone is a reflection of the support, incredible mentorship, and encouragement that I have received during my time at the firm. I am thrilled to take on this new challenge and continue to drive Bell Lamb & Joynson forward as a leading, award-winning law firm that values and elevates its people,” commented Rachael McClean, Partner and Residential Property Solicitor.

The firm is delighted to celebrate the end of a successful financial year, topped off with the promotion of two leading ladies who have each made their own personal impacts on the firm.