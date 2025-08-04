Bell Lamb & Joynson Solicitors, one of the UK’s longest-established and most forward-thinking law firms, proudly announces another year of exceptional growth and achievement as it closes its financial year ending June 2025. Following a record-breaking year in 2024, the firm has continued its upward trajectory. Turnover from client fees rose by 17.79%, reaching £5.2 million, marking the first time in the firm’s 200+ year history that turnover has surpassed the £5 million milestone. This growth reflects the continued trust clients place in the firm’s services and the strategic investments made across departments to enhance service delivery, efficiency, and client care.

To support rising demand, Bell Lamb & Joynson expanded its team by 21% over the past 12 months, welcoming 28 new starters across its now five offices. New hires have joined every core department, from solicitors and legal assistants to operations, marketing, and leadership roles. Key senior appointments include Helen Hynes as Head of Operations, Paul O’Toole as Head of People and Culture, and Martha Clayton as the firm’s first in-house Marketing Executive. This expansion ensures the firm is well-resourced to maintain high standards of client care, respond efficiently to enquiries, and support sustainable growth. By investing in the right people at every level, Bell Lamb & Joynson continues to deliver clear, timely, and expert legal support to individuals and families across the North West and beyond.

The firm also had two team members qualify as solicitors this year, Millie Broadbent, who joined the Family department as a Trainee Solicitor in 2022, and Talitha Shandley, who started as a Paralegal in the Private Client department in 2022. These internal promotions highlight the firm’s commitment to developing and retaining future talent.

As part of its ongoing growth strategy, the firm opened a new office in Ashton-in-Makerfield, marking its first expansion outside of Liverpool and Cheshire. This new location enhances accessibility for clients in and around Wigan, St Helens, and Greater Manchester, extending the firm’s presence while maintaining its high standards of personal service. To further meet client demand, Bell Lamb & Joynson will also be launching a new Contentious Probate & Disputes department in August 2025. This specialist team will support clients facing contested wills, inheritance disputes, and estate-related claims, offering expert advice and sensitive handling during often complex situations.

The firm continues to lead with a people-first approach, reflected in an employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) of +50, which is considered excellent by industry standards. This score measures how likely staff are to recommend the firm as a workplace and supports strong retention and recruitment. Client satisfaction remains equally strong, with a 98.66% satisfaction rating and more than 1,900 verified five-star reviews on Review Solicitors.

Bell Lamb & Joynson’s commitment to quality, development, and innovation has been recognised nationally, with recent awards including Team of the Year (Crime) at the LawNet Awards, Private Client Team of the Year at the Modern Law Private Client Awards, and Conveyancing Firm of the Year (North) and Conveyancing Excellence at the British Conveyancing Awards, as well as Female Trailblazer of the Year awarded to Laura Cartwright at the Modern Law Conveyancing Awards.

Managing Partner Mike Leeman said, “Our growth this year, both in terms of turnover and team size, speaks volumes about the strength of our culture, our client relationships, and our long-term strategy. Welcoming 28 new starters, opening a new office, and seeing team members qualify as solicitors are achievements we’re incredibly proud of. Most importantly, they enable us to support more people, more effectively, every day.”