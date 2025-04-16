Belfast lawyer leads global DEI efforts

In an exciting development for Lewis Silkin, Paul Gillen, a partner based in the firm’s Belfast office, has been announced as the new global chair of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), overseeing initiatives across Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Ireland, and Hong Kong. Gillen, who has dedicated over 15 years to employment law and more than a decade to HR management, has established a commendable track record advocating for DE&I within workplaces.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Gillen says, “We are at a point where DE&I has come into sharp focus globally, and as chair of DE&I for Lewis Silkin I am committed to ensuring that DE&I remains central to the development and success of businesses and is showing care and compassion for all employees.” He highlights the pressing need for a workplace culture that embraces inclusion, allowing individuals to express their authentic selves at work.

Looking ahead, Gillen aims to build on the DE&I successes already achieved at Lewis Silkin. He notes, “Lewis Silkin has experienced significant growth over the past 5 years but it is testament to a strong culture that we have not lost our identity along the way. We pride our values of bravery and kindness, which epitomise who we are.” At the heart of this ethos is a focus on valuing every employee for their unique contributions, fostering a plethora of perspectives that enhance team dynamics.

Gillen’s experience extends beyond his firm; he recently completed a three-year term as DE&I Ambassador for the Institute of Directors in Northern Ireland. His involvement with various DE&I initiatives includes collaborations with organisations such as Working with Pride and Lawyers for Pride. He proudly reflects, “One of my proudest achievements so far has been in my role within Businesses for Love Equality in advocating for equal marriage in Northern Ireland.”

With a keen eye on the future, Gillen remarks on the promising attitude within Northern Ireland’s businesses towards DE&I, stating, “I have been really impressed at the value that NI businesses put on DE&I and the initiatives being undertaken to make organisations truly inclusive, and I look forward to developing this even further.” His appointment signals a robust commitment from Lewis Silkin to not only uphold DE&I principles but also to inspire other businesses to join in driving significant change within their own cultures.