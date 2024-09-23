Belfast firm briefed acquired by omni partners in landmark deal

Barrister-led training, compliance, and technology business Briefed has been acquired by London-based investment firm Omni Partners. This significant deal not only marks a major milestone for Briefed but also sets the stage for its merger with DMJ Recruitment, leading to a tripling in size.

Founded in 2012 by barrister and entrepreneur Orlagh Kelly, Briefed has grown into a notable player in the legal sector, offering specialized online support through a comprehensive digital platform. The company, which currently employs ten staff including three barristers, focuses on providing expert training and compliance solutions for professional firms across the UK.

Orlagh Kelly, who will take on the role of CEO of the newly merged entity, expressed her excitement about the acquisition:

"Omni's investment is a strong endorsement of our vision and ambitions. This merger will enable us to significantly expand our capabilities and position ourselves as a leading global resource for specialist training, development, and recruitment solutions in the legal, corporate governance, and compliance sectors."

Steven Clark, Founder of Omni Partners, highlighted the strategic potential of the deal:

"We see a tremendous opportunity for the combined business to set new standards in talent management for legal and compliance professionals. We are confident that under Orlagh’s leadership, the entity will thrive and innovate in the talent management sector."

The acquisition follows a successful partnership with Invest NI, which supported Briefed with £460,000 in funding for research and development, contributing to the company's growth and digital platform enhancements.

Jeremy Fitch, Executive Director of Business Growth Group at Invest NI, commented on the milestone:

"The acquisition of Briefed is a testament to the innovative approach and expertise of Orlagh Kelly and her team. Their success highlights the strength and potential of Northern Ireland's entrepreneurial landscape."

John McGuckian, Partner at Tughans, which represented Orlagh Kelly in the transaction, also praised the achievement:

"We are thrilled to have supported Orlagh through this significant deal. This acquisition is a powerful example of how building a strong business can attract investment and drive sustainable growth, particularly for female founders."

With this acquisition and merger, the newly formed entity aims to enhance its service offerings and expand its reach, solidifying its position as a key player in the global legal and compliance training and recruitment sectors.