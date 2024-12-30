Beale & Co opens in Scotland

National law firm Freeths has proudly announced its role in advising construction and insurance law specialists Beale & Co on the strategic establishment of their first office in Scotland. Located in Glasgow, this new office marks a major milestone in Beale & Co’s growth strategy, adding to their existing locations in England & Wales, the Republic of Ireland, and the UAE.

Freeths’ legal team, led by Real Estate Partner Paul Ockrim (pictures) and Associate Pamela Gorman, played a key role in facilitating the expansion. This achievement comes just 18 months after Freeths launched its own office in Glasgow, highlighting the firm’s commitment to growth and their expertise in the region.

Paul Ockrim commented, “It’s been a pleasure advising Beale & Co on its expansion into Scotland. Being relatively new entrants ourselves, we were able to successfully advise Beale & Co and deliver their move North of the Border on time. It’s great to see fast-growing firms investing in Scotland and its talent pool.”

Beale & Co’s Chief Operating Officer, Andy Jones, praised Freeths for their support, saying, “Paul and the team at Freeths provided us with excellent support and expertise throughout the process of establishing our new office in Glasgow. We are excited to begin our new chapter in Scotland.”

This strategic expansion underscores the appeal of Scotland as a thriving market for legal and professional services, while also reinforcing Beale & Co’s commitment to growth and providing tailored solutions to their clients across multiple jurisdictions.