BDB Pitmans boosts real estate team

BDB Pitmans has bolstered its Private Real Estate team with the appointment of Claire Hastie, who joined the firm on 16 September from TWM Solicitors. Hastie, formerly a partner in TWM’s residential property team, is recognised as a leading residential property lawyer in the South East and will be based in BDB Pitmans’ Reading office.

Claire Hastie brings extensive expertise in residential property transactions, including leasehold enfranchisement, new build plot sales, property investment, transfers of equity, equity release, and shared ownership sales and staircasing. Her appointment is set to strengthen BDB Pitmans’ market-leading Private Real Estate team, which operates across the firm’s offices in London, Cambridge, Reading, and Southampton.

The team, comprising 25 professionals, caters to a diverse client base, including individuals buying and selling property, landed and agricultural estates, property investors, offshore entities, banks, and developers. Clients seek the firm’s guidance on matters related to property, planning, and tax.

Commenting on her new role, Claire Hastie said, “BDB Pitmans is an ambitious firm with a varied and enviable client base. I am thrilled to join the firm at this exciting moment in its growth journey and look forward to contributing to that.”

Hema Anand, Partner and Head of the Private Real Estate team at BDB Pitmans, expressed enthusiasm about Hastie’s arrival, stating, “Claire is a first-class property lawyer with a terrific reputation across the South East. We are delighted by her decision to join the firm and are confident she will be a significant asset to both the firm and our growing client base.”