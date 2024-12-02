BDB Pitmans announces launch of Broadfield

BDB Pitmans has officially announced the launch of Broadfield, a new international law firm focused on providing exceptional legal services to mid-market clients. The firm will operate globally, beginning with BDB Pitmans transitioning its UK operations under the Broadfield name. Plans for expansion include offices worldwide starting in 2025.

Broadfield is the result of a collaboration between BDB Pitmans and SHP Legal Services (SHPLS), combining legal expertise with advanced technology and management services. SHPLS will provide crucial support in operations, technology, and talent acquisition, ensuring Broadfield’s member firms have the resources to thrive.

The firm aims to meet the evolving needs of mid-market clients by delivering cost-effective, high-quality, and responsive legal services. Broadfield will offer its clients a combination of local expertise and international resources, providing a more comprehensive service offering.

John Hutchinson, Managing Partner of Broadfield UK, highlighted the changing landscape of the legal services market and the growing demand for efficient, client-centric legal support. He reassured existing BDB Pitmans clients that they would continue to receive trusted legal advice while benefiting from the expanded resources of Broadfield.

Christopher Price, Managing Director and UK/EMEA Head of SHPLS, noted that the integration of world-class talent in operations and technology would allow Broadfield’s member firms to deliver exceptional client service. With the support of SHPLS, Broadfield is poised to meet the challenges of technological disruption, globalisation, and growth facing the legal industry.

Peter Sacripanti, CEO of SHPLS, emphasised the unique position of Broadfield to address the needs of mid-market law firms. The firm’s innovative approach, bolstered by SHPLS’s modernisation efforts, will help member firms overcome industry challenges and provide their clients with top-tier legal services.